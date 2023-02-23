ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$507.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.92 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.34-$8.86 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $27.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,933. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.55.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

