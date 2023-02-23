Anyswap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.33 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00046587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $95.33 million and $8,256.75 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.50757786 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,327.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

