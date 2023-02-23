AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.57

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.57 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 61.51 ($0.74). AO World shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 282,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. The stock has a market cap of £317.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, insider John Roberts purchased 8,400 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,124 ($6,170.52). Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

