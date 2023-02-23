Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 3,369,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,918. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.