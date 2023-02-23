Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 3,369,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,918. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.