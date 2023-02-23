Applied UV, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AUVIP)

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Applied UV Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AUVIP opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20.
Applied UV Company Profile
