Applied UV, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AUVIP)

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Applied UV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUVIP opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

