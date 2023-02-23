AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $61.03.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,846,102 shares of company stock worth $35,361,282. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.