ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Document Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $69,460.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.