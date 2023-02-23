Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $14.85 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Arcblock has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $273,708.81 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

