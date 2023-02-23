Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Achieves $104.15 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $104.15 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00082628 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00056953 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028237 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003791 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000254 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
