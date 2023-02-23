argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Position Boosted by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 3.8% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.84% of argenx worth $164,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $256.44 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average is $375.81.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

