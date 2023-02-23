Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aris Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

Aris Mining stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Aris Mining has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.