Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $6.41 Million Position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.39% of XPAC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPAX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAX opened at $10.13 on Thursday. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

