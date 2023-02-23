Arqit Quantum Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
