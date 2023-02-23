Arqit Quantum Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.