Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.90 million. Assertio also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.19 EPS.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 393,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Assertio by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,103 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Assertio by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 179,565 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

