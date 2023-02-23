Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.90 million. Assertio also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.19 EPS.
Shares of ASRT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.56.
ASRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
