Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $13.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

AIZ opened at $130.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

