Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.8 %

AGO stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.