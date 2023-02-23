Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 570 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.46) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 352 ($4.24). The stock had a trading volume of 958,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,831. The stock has a market cap of £492.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 435 ($5.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.