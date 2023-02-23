Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Financial Analysis

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITV pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 1 0 1 0 2.00 ITV 2 3 0 0 1.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 83.29%. Given Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is more favorable than ITV.

13.9% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and ITV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A $0.29 12.90 ITV N/A N/A N/A $0.10 11.00

ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A ITV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación beats ITV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform. It operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM, etc. brands. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment. The company was founded in September 1955 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

