Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $363.97 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $363.97 million and approximately $199.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

