Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $16.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.