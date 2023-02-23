Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 4,276,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

