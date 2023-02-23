Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

