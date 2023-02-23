Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q1 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.98-7.32 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $221.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,237. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

