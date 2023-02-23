Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.98-$7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.36 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.98-7.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.45.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,429,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

