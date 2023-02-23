AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,244 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of AutoZone worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,567.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,438.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,360.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

