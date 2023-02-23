Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $19.81 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and approximately $318.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.81 or 0.00082503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00028216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.