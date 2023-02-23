Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.74 or 0.00082131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.22 billion and approximately $307.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001870 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.