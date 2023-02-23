Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avangrid also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 239,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avangrid by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

