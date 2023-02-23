Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

AVNS stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

