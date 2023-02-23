Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.