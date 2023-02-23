Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 476,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 614,955 shares.The stock last traded at $29.60 and had previously closed at $29.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

