Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.
AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Insider Activity at Avid Technology
In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avid Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
Avid Technology stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31.
Avid Technology Company Profile
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
