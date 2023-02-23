Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AVA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 91,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,729. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

