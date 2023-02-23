Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AVA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 91,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,729. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

