Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 0.1 %

AVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 366,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 103.37%.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.