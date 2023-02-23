B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 1,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

B.A.D. Etf Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Institutional Trading of B.A.D. Etf

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 74.36% of B.A.D. Etf worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

