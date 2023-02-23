Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.89 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

