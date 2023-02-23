Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $857,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,535,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

