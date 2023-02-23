Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,706,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in AAON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 45.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

