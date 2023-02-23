Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCSG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

