Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 49,326 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,326 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $54,326,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Celanese by 5.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 244,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

