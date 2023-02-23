Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.72.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
