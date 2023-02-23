Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.72.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $61,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

