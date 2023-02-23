Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

BIDU stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.94. 6,876,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,156. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

