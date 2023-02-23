BakeryToken (BAKE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $26.36 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00425839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.84 or 0.28208322 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

