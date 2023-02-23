Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 2.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 292,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 747,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.