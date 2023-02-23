Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 2.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 292,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 747,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.