Barclays Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $115.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

