Barrington Research Increases Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $45.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CSV traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 258,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock worth $44,908 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

