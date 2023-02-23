Barrington Research Increases Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $45.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Carriage Services Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of CSV traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 258,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Carriage Services
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
About Carriage Services
Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carriage Services (CSV)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.