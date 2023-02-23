Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
