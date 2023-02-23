Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,818,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,879. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

