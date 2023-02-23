Benchmark Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $105.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BXC stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $736.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

