Benchmark Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $105.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
BlueLinx Trading Down 2.2 %
BXC stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $736.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.66.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
