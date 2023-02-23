Bend DAO (BEND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $223.82 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

