Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, February 24th.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRK-A opened at $460,012.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469,042.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449,097.27.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,259,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.